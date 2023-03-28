The Secret Ingredient In My Famous Apple Pie? Fine. It’s Soy Lecithin

Fine. You fucking got me. Since you sluts are all so desperate to know—while I’m here DYING, mind you—the secret ingredient is soy lecithin. Yep. That’s what makes my apple pie so suckin’ and fuckin’ famous. Good ol’ industrial-grade soy lecithin. I buy it by the gallon. Yep, that’s right. Do you know what’s actually as American as apple pie? Food additives.

Even my homemade pie needs a little boost from everyone’s favorite emulsifier. There’s nothing like a little highly-processed soy-based compound for adding that je-ne-sais-quois to the family recipe. American cuisine would be nothing without its cultural dependence on food conditioners. Hell, they’re probably the reason I’m dying at the ripe old age of 59.

So here, take it. Who cares anyway. I’ll be dead and gone in 20 minutes but at least you’ll know. And you’ll try making the pie without it and it just won’t be the same. It’ll be thin and runny and you’ll hate it and you’ll know I was right, and every time you make that goddamn apple pie you’ll put fucking soy lecithin in it. And it will be so much better. And you’ll hate yourself for it. And whenever anyone asks “OMG, what makes this pie so good?” you’ll laugh and wink and say it’s a secret ingredient, but you’ll have to live with yourself knowing that you put industrial-grade soy lecithin in the fucking apple pie. You asshole. You dumb motherfucker.