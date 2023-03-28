We Can Talk And Still Get Work Done

Hey, how’s it going? Haven’t seen you around in a while! Almost felt like you were avoiding me or something. Y’know, we gotta catch up sometime, let’s meet up and study together tomorrow!

We should get coffee first, then head over to Joe’s, and then drop by the library with the time that’s left. I always get a bit peckish when I’m studying so it’ll be easier to work if we’re not on empty stomachs. Can’t do homework when I’m hungry. Oh shoot, do you think you could spot me 5 for pizza? I had to freeze my card the other day and haven’t gotten a replacement. It’s a really funny story actually. I’ll tell you all about it later at the library!

What was that? You’re not sure if we can get work done together? That’s crazy, c’mon! We can absolutely talk and study at the same time, I promise! By the way, have you been talking to anyone new recently?

Was that you blushing? C’mon now, I know you’re always up to no good. Aww, please? You can tell me! I can keep a secret. I promise. I won’t blab to anyone. I’m a closed book. Quiet as a mouse.

Don’t worry about being distracted. We’re an industrious duo, you and I. Besides, you really can’t be that busy, and it’ll be fun! You don’t want to? Ha! I always forget how funny you are! Anyways, your place at 3? See you then!