East Palestine Train The Movie Casts Thomas

The Little Train That Could was reportedly passed over for the role.

Sources in Hollywood report that the based-on-real-events movie, “East Palestine Train,” set to release in 2024 has cast children’s show star Thomas the Tank Engine. The expected blockbuster is currently in pre-production under the direction of Peter Bergen.

“When I saw that train derailment on the news, I cried,” recalled Bergen. “I was overcome with emotion. Joy. I realized I was going to make a fortune from this story. This was a goldmine. Not to be confused with ‘Goldmine,’ the based-on-real-events movie I made about all those dead miners. Talk about a paycheck. Seriously, that’s all those miner families would ask me about.”

Thomas denied all requests to comment on landing the role; however, sources close to the Tank Engine say he is preparing “ to do the people of East Palestine justice, artistically speaking.”

“This is a new era for Tom,” said Thomas’ manager. “The old kids show was great, but Tom never got a chance to show his range as an actor. After he didn’t get the lead in Bullet Train, we thought he’d never get the chance. Then, we saw this environmental hazard and we couldn’t have been happier.”

While fans and critics await the release, recent leaks reveal the runner-up for the role, Dwayne Johnson, passed on the part to star in “Yes We Can,” the Barack Obama story.