Every Question At Q & A Just Autobiography

It has been reported that every question asked by audience members at a Q & A session held after

Pete Davidson’s presentation on cryptocurrency was just an excuse for people to tell Davidson their whole life stories.

The Q & A session was recorded and put on YouTube. One student, John Glockman, is seen in the video “asking” Davidson, “So just a bit about me. I was born in rural Louisiana to a farmer. I never thought I’d be able to make it as a comedian from these humble beginnings, but here I am at U of M as an art history major who pays to do stand-up at random open mic nights. No, I haven’t reached the dream yet, but I just tell myself ‘hey, if Pete Davidson can do it, so can I.’ So my question is can you give Ariana my number?”

Jerry Goffman, a junior who attended the talk, reported, “The questions were so incredibly annoying because each one was just an excuse for people to let Pete know about them. They all were clearly hoping he’d either bolster their career or fall madly in love with them.

Super frustrating as some of us were there to actually learn about a random celeb’s opinion on cryptocurrency, not to witness cringy networking and flirting.”

Davidson himself disclosed, “Yeah, I could tell those questions were just people trying to tell me about themselves, but joke’s on them cause I was high as hell and remember absolutely nothing that they said.”

At press time, a new comment had been posted on the Q & A YouTube video that points out every single “question” asked in the Q & A session included the word “I” multiple times in it.