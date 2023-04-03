Grandma’s Forty-Year Blood Feud With Jimmy Carter Sees Beginning Of End

Area grandmother Patty Fritz was said by family to be “at peace” following the news of former

President Jimmy Carter’s admittance into hospice care.

Saying that though she “[wishes] President Carter an easy passing,” her son, David Fritz, told friends that

she was “satisfied” to be outliving the 39th president.

The feud between the two allegedly dates back to 1977 after Carter’s pardon of Vietnam War draft dodgers, which Fritz has since described as “treasonous.” She has spent her time since then cursing his name and lamenting his 2002 Nobel Peace Prize.

Fritz, now eighty-four, has been reportedly fond of saying “that Democrat couldn’t even get a few hostages out of Iran, how could we expect him to lead a country?” which her family described as “too etched in her brain to be explained at this point.”

“If that peanut farmer hadn’t canceled the Olympics, my Daisy would’ve gone all the way!” claimed Fritz, whose daughter Daisy was twelve in 1980.

Unbeknownst to Fritz, Carter plans on being on hospice care until he reaches the age of 100.