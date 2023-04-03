“The Art of The Plea Deal” Hits Bookshelves Today

According to a recent Amazon Books listing, Donald J. Trump has released his newest autobiographical, business-advice book; The Art of The Plea Deal. Reportedly, the book was drafted after the former president’s indictment. Critics speculate it will be a New York Post’s Best Seller.

“My father is a strong man, a strong President, and a writer,” said Don Jr. “It is a hell of a book with tons of great advice you can only get from a businessman. ‘Chapter 1. Never Admit You’re Wrong,’ ‘Chapter 2. Admitting You’re Wrong,’ ‘Chapter 3. Making A Jail-house a Jail-home,’ these are just some of things you can learn from this page turner. You know he let me draw the pictures.”

Trump’s political supporters are the most vocal proponents of the memoir/ historical fiction/cookbook/advice book.

“This is all part of President Trump’s plan,” said January 6th inmate, Chuck Winters. “Trump is smart. By getting caught for fraud and begging for the judge and jury’s mercy, he is completely distracting them to his real plan… Breaking me out of prison. That’s the ‘Art’ part of the deal.”

All 27 pages of the book are now available, but those interested will have to wait. Every single one of the eleven copies made have been pre-sold, five of which to Chuck Winters.