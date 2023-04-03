Twelve-Year-Old Reportedly Delighted To Learn Of Man Named “Dick Van Dyke”

Area tween Michael Dunn was seen by observers with a “huge grin on his face” after learning about legendary actor Dick Van Dyke.

Dunn’s social studies teacher, Carrie Barker, had decided to turn the classic film “Mary Poppins” on for her sixth- grade class after an exam. Classmates report that Dunn “absolutely lost it” after seeing Van Dyke’s name in the opening credits, and has been “hysterical” ever since.

Van Dyke, 97, has enjoyed more than 70 years in the public eye, and according to statistics released by the Screen Actors Guild, has spent most of his career being notable for a name “so absurd, he’s only gotten away with it because of how ironically PG he is.”

After giggling about the “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” actor’s name for the first fifteen minutes of the movie, Dunn was heard making as many derogatory “Dick Van Dyke” comments towards his classmates as he could, a move that allegedly earned the student detention.

The timeless actor was not made aware of the situation, per his publicist, who made a note to say that “Mr. Van Dyke has still aged perfectly in almost every single way.” Dunn’s teachers later resolved never to let him know about B. J. Novak.