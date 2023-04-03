Vera Bradley Releases Accidentally Erotic Pattern

Vera Bradley’s newest pattern has received an onslaught of publicity for its unintentionally phallic nature.

The print, “Palm Tree Paradise,” first gained recognition after sixth-grade teacher Benjamin Lowe noticed an “abnormal” amount of laughter during his social studies lesson. While students were at lunch, he examined their backpacks and “succumbed to the same case of phallic pareidolia.”

“I went into teaching in order to shape today’s youth,” said Lowe. “Instead, I’m telling them that palm trees are not all the same size.”

According to sales reports, “Palm Tree Paradise” can be found on backpacks, lunch boxes, and lanyards across the country, leading to widespread discussion about what should be done. Principal Adkins at Holy Trinity Academy in Virginia stated that “the pattern has no place in [their] abstinence-only school.”

Parents have shared similar concerns. An anonymous review on the “Palm Tree Paradise” shower caddy voiced anger for “awakening something dark within [their] daughter.” Vera Bradley hopes to leverage this publicity to expand their consumer base beyond middle school students.

Company representative Hannah Reyes said that designers are looking at “paisley-printed vibrators” amongst other items and expects they will hit the market in early 2024.