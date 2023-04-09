Report: Jesus Still Not Back For Nearly 2000th Easter In A Row

The Holy Spirit reported the King of Kings was "super bummed" he could not make it down this year.

The acclaimed Son of God Jesus Christ failed to return to Earth for nearly the two-thousandth consecutive Easter Sunday.

Individuals and institutions around the world celebrated the death and resurrection of the man who allegedly sits at the right hand of the Father and were left “sorely disappointed” when Christ failed to reveal himself to his followers and send all those who failed to recognize him “kicking and screaming into the fiery gates of Hell.”

“He always does stuff like this,” said church organist of Our Lady Of Perpetual Sorrow Episcopalian Church in Akron, Ohio, Mary Russo. “He said he’d be back right away, but I’ve literally never seen him. And he has all these friends that tell me how great he was, but it’s like, why do they get to experience that and I don’t? Reminds me a lot of my dad.”

The self-proclaimed Messiah has also reportedly never attended a single party thrown in honor of his birth, death, or resurrection. “Y’know, I try not to make a big deal about it,” said Chandler Grisham of Petersburg, Maryland, “but I do go to a lot of effort to look nice for him, and my family and I always shill out a bunch of money around that time. The least he could do is drop by and say ‘Hello.’”

The only begotten son of the Lord, our Father, could not be reached for comment at press time; however, according to reports, Dave Winslow of River City, Iowa reported to see Christ’s figure appear in his bowl of Alphabet Soup.