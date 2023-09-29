Actor’s Brother Just Ugly Version Of Him

The Academy admitted Casey Affleck’s Oscar was awarded out of pity for his ugliness.

Recent talks out of Hollywood have suggested that one A-lister, who shall remain anonymous, has a brother who looks “just like an ugly version of him.”

“He has a brother?” asked excited fan Lauren Dombrowski. “Huh, ok,” Dombrowski added in response to seeing an exclusively obtained photo of the newly discovered brother.

Those who have met the siblings report that there’s “some resemblance” between the pair, however with one being “much, much more attractive than the other.” It’s confirmed that there is “a clear reason why the one is much more famous.”

“He won’t have to worry about fans tracking him down anytime soon,” said one insider. “Sure, he kinda looks like his brother, if he had a wider face and awful facial hair.”

At press time, Us Weekly magazine was preparing a revised feature “Stars – they have less attractive siblings just like us!”