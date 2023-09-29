Child Developing Into Well-Adjusted Hodgepodge of Parents’ Insecurities

Sources confirm that freshman Olivia Smith, daughter of Thomas and Julie, is developing into a well-adjusted combination of her parents’ insecurities.

Along with their external features, reports say that the recent UofM enrollee has clearly inherited their internal traits as well. Just last week, she was seen generously sharing a piece of her mind with a dining hall employee, a skill she learned from her father.

“Olivia reminds me so much of her father,” commented her Grandmother. “She shares his handsome eyes, strong work ethic, and all-consuming fear of failure”. Smith has recently been seen working late into the night, completely overdoing it in Canvas discussion posts.

Olivia’s friends have echoed similar sentiments. According to Talya Phillips, Olivia’s parents raised a great roommate. “She’s clean, friendly, and as soon as our conversations so much as approach emotionally intimate, she immediately shuts down,” said the South Quad resident. “I wasn’t sure how I got so lucky with my roommate assignment, but now that I’ve met her mom, I know that I’ve got her to thank.”

Although they initially expressed concern about Olivia’s ability to assimilate into college life, her parents were reassured by Olivia’s ever growing circle of friends and increasingly apparent anxious attachment style.

“We’re just so proud of how she’s turning out,” said her parents. “We just can’t wait to watch her inevitably become an amalgamation of everything we hate about ourselves.”