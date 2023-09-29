“Put Your Mouth On Me,” Says Water Fountain With Weak Stream

According to reports received late yesterday, the East Hall basement water fountain, known to students as “Mr. Dribble” for its flimsy water pressure and lukewarm, metallic taste, allegedly began murmuring “put your mouth on me” to any student brave enough to put their lips within slurping distance of the limescale-caked water spout.

“I didn’t want to do it,” Said Julia Baker, a Calculus II student who had ventured to the dank basement in search of a gateway exam. “But I was so thirsty. And every time I inched in closer the water stream seemed to pull back.” She shuddered. “Then Mr. Dribble was just like, ‘c’mon, kiss me, you know you want to.’ And, like, I didn’t want to. But…I was thirsty.” Baker later defended the move, saying “it was only a peck” and “not like [she] locked lips or anything.”

Other students reported feeling uncomfortable with being forced to bend over and “suck [water] off” the drinking fountain.

One math student, who wished to remain anonymous, reported that he “kinda felt a little bad for the guy,” and that “it’s not [Mr. Dribble’s] fault that he can’t get it up—the stream, that is.”

LSA Facilities defended the long-employed fountain’s actions, saying “that’s just how water fountains of his generation are” and have begun advising students to “set better boundaries with hydration-related infrastructure.”