Senator Dianne Feinstein Dead At 90, Plans To Finish Term

Feinstein was later seen in the Capitol dodging questions from reporters while being draped around two staffers and sporting a pair of dark sunglasses.

Feinstein was later seen in the Capitol dodging questions from reporters while being draped around two staffers and sporting a pair of dark sunglasses.

Announced by her office Friday, U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein of California has died at age 90, nonetheless she will continue to serve the rest of her term until 2025.

The Senator’s death was met with bipartisan sorrow from all politicians except for Feinstein’s staff.

“‘Hope, strength, and resiliency’ were Dianne’s three favorite words,” states Senate Staffer Blake Meyer. “I mean besides ‘DO NOT RESUSCITATE.’ Dianne would’ve wanted to keep serving her country postmortem, and that’s exactly what we plan to do with her corpse.”

“It’s like she never left,” said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer after detailing the new plans for Feinstein’s body. The Senate revealed a series of pre-recorded audio tapes of the late senator’s most common phrases which will be played during meetings. Some of which include: “Yay”, “Nay”, “fiddlesticks”, “damn you, you treacherous rapscallion”, and “YAHTZEE!”

An unlikely supporter from across the aisle was Republican Senator Mitch McConnell. McConnell issued a statement of “full support” for Feinstein to be propped up like a marionette regardless of brain stem functionality. “When you think about it, most politicians from history are dead people,” said McConnell. “We shouldn’t be worried about age. I plan to be here until my curse wears off.”

Feinstein has started a new political movement. Sources report that the Republican Party’s 2024 Presidential Nominee will be Abraham Lincoln’s femur.