Sudden Onset Hearing Loss Saves President Biden From Answering Tricky Questions At Press Conference

According to one anonymous staffer, the White House doctor has been asked to step down after suggesting that the President could benefit from hearing aides.

While addressing the press corps on the White House lawn last Tuesday, President Biden dodged tough questions regarding gun legislation and his reelection bid— thanks to his sudden loss of hearing.

The first incident occurred when CNN journalist Sara Fellwater asked the President to outline what gun legislation he hopes to pass in the final year of his first term. Fellwater claims she had to “ask three times before President Biden said anything at all.” “Eventually, he just gave me a big toothy grin, pointed finger guns at me, and said, ‘Speak up, sweetheart,’” said Fellwater.

According to an undisclosed White House source, aides “frantically” drafted press releases in case the President misstated his stance on gun control but were relieved to hear he just “passed over the question entirely.” In fact, the President’s Chief of Staff reportedly plans to let go of eighty percent of staff, saying “they’re not really needed anymore now that [the President] can avoid all tough questions.”

At another news briefing later that week, Reuters journalist Rian Truffle pressed Biden about whether or not he would pardon his son Hunter after being indicted on federal gun charges. According to other reporters at the briefing, the president took a long pause before saying, “I beg your pardon.”

Biden’s hearing loss continued to work to his benefit on the campaign front. When asked if he had any messages for his political opponents, he scowled, pursed his lips, and calmly responded “I can’t hear you.”