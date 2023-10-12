Actor Not Famous Enough To Play Themself In “Curb Your Enthusiasm”

Imperioli was reportedly “crushed” to learn that “has-been” Jon Hamm got to play both himself and Larry in a featured cameo.

Actor Michael Imperioli is set to play Jack Fazio in season twelve of HBO comedy “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” leaving viewers wondering if Imperioli is famous enough to play himself.

Imperioli’s storyline is said to involve a restaurant owner named Jack, who gets in a fight with Larry over claims that his pasta is handmade. While he expressed gratitude for his inclusion in the HBO hit, Imperioli also said that his character “makes him less famous than [he] originally perceived.”

“I mean come on Larry,” Imperioli said. “I’ve got an Emmy too. Would it be that crazy for Michael Imperioli to exist in this slightly fictionalized version of LA? I’m a Buddhist, so I’ve been trying to avoid thinking such egocentric thoughts, but it’s really been eating at me”.

When asked about his role in the most recent season of “The White Lotus,” Imperioli muttered under his breath, noticeably still worked up about other actors who played themself in “Curb.” “Look, I can accept that I’m not Shaq or Ben Stiller-level famous. Shaq can’t put on a Chef’s uniform and play a character, because everyone would just be like, that’s not Jack Fazio, that’s Shaq”, Imperioli said. “But come on, Paul Reiser, Kevin Nealon, and Christian Slater all got to play themselves. You’re telling me I’m less famous than them? I’m fucking HBO royalty!”

The “Shark Tale” and “Sopranos” actor hopes to raise awareness for B-List and C-List actors who have felt slighted by David’s hit comedy.