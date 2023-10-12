Bug Definitely Less Afraid Of Humans Than Humans Are Of It

Recent reports indicate that a bug discovered in Madison, Wisconsin has “no fear whatsoever of humans,” according to first responders.

The bug, of indeterminable species but emitting a buzz described as “like the screams of the damned,” was discovered terrorizing the home of Madison’s Wilker family. Teddy Wilker, the youngest of the family, was advised by his parents to “catch it in a cup” and that the insect “was definitely more afraid of him,” only to be stung several times when the bug did not back down.

As explained by entomologist Jeannette Thompson, most flying insects “simply seek to flee from larger animals for survival.” However, Thompson noted that this particular bug seemed “driven by an unstoppable, seething hatred for humanity.”

According to the victim’s testimony, the pest strategically moved to be as inconvenient as possible. “We tried every window and door,” explained patriarch Dave Wilker, “But no matter what, it always managed to position itself between us and the exits!”

“It was like the bug KNEW I was already late for work and needed to leave right away,” reported Maria Wilker, “I think it intentionally chose to trap us at the most time-sensitive moment it could.”

Final reports have announced that the wrathful insect was successfully detained in a Kid Explorers Bug Catching Terrarium Kit and is to be sent to a lab for testing.