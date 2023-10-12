Health Freaks Protest High Sugar Content In Placebo Birth Control Pills

In last month’s edition of Women’s Health magazine, self-titled ‘health aficionado’ Heather Cooley made a public statement regarding her long-held gripe with women’s birth control pills.

According to Cooley, the placebo pills “add an additional five grams of processed sugar to your diet each day…[which] comes out to a whole KitKat by the end of the week!” Though the purpose of the placebo sugar pill week is to mimic the body’s natural menstrual cycle, Cooley stated that “all it does is add an extra ten minutes on the Stairmaster.”

Over the years, Cooley has aided many women with building a healthier lifestyle and cleaner diet. However, her article noted an “alarming, growing culture” of women who “just snack on those sugar pills like gummy bears.”

Many women have reported weight gain while on the pill. Though scientists have found that this change is likely due to increased water retention in response to hormonal control, Cooley maintained that “it must be those damn sugar pills!”

In response to growing worry among users of birth control, Teva, manufacturer of the birth control pill Sprintec, responded that “those seeking a zero-calorie, sugar-free version can now opt for ‘SprintecZero’!”