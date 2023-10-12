Mitch McConnell Wondering “When Congressional Game Of Freeze Tag Will End”

McConnell has also confused John Fetterman in a hoodie with the Grim Reaper.

After multiple instances of Mitch McConnell freezing up during press conferences, those close to the Senate Minority Leader say he is wondering “when the congressional game of freeze tag will end.”

Concerns regarding McConnell’s fitness for office have abounded in response to his untimely bouts of rigidity, McConnell’s press secretary said “everyone can rest easy” knowing that “it’s all been a big misunderstanding.”

Many legislators appeared confused when asked about this game of freeze tag, with only a few even aware of its existence.

“Ah yes,” said Senator Chuck Grassley of Iowa when asked to comment on McConnell’s episodes. “The great congressional game of freeze tag.” The 90-year-old senator was mostly deflective when further probed on the rules and origins of the game, but stated that he “of course, [has] not been tagged yet.”

“Apparently, the game is exclusive to only a few long-serving congresspeople,” said a Washington insider who chose to remain anonymous. “Nancy Pelosi and Dianne Feinstein are some other notable participants of the game. They haven’t been playing very well recently.”

The Washington insider also told us that President Biden is also “allowed to play”.