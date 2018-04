I Can’t Wait To Romanticize This Period Of My Life

As my time as a University of Michigan student comes to a close, I feel nostalgic yet excited for what the future holds: me developing an impossibly idealized view of my college years. I know I’ll look back fondly on late nights at Pizza House while actively declining to recall crying in the UGLIi bathroom. If college was my peak, I’ve got a big storm coming, but I’ll take comfort in a carefully selective memory.