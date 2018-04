The Obituary Of Sara Lebow

Sara Lebow graduated peacefully in her sleep surrounded by E3W staff. She will be remembered for being the second hottest member of the paper and for getting offended by her own front page headlines literally every time. Sara is survived by her two beautiful grandkids, Harry and Katie. She will miss the staff, writers, and you, dear reader, very fondly, and is grateful to everyone who helped her convince herself that she is very, very funny.