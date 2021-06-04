You Should Transfer

Some mean seniors told me my freshman year that I should transfer schools. They said I would never get good enough grades to go to med school if I stayed at Michigan. I thought they were pessimistic. But they were right, I don’t have the grades to get into med school. I also don’t want to go to med school. I want to be a writer. And no one is checking to see I got a D in organic chemistry freshman year to do that. No one would even know about it if I weren’t publishing it in the paper. What I do have is a degree in anthropology, depression, anxiety, and a sneaking suspicion I might never get a job. And that’s better than any med school. Even Harvard. Hear that Harvard? I’m rejecting you!